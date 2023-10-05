5 Oct 2023 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - A Night on the Tiles

Published: 26th September 2023 16:54

An illustrated presentation by Jeff Clarke.

Jeff needs no introduction. His passion for the natural world and sharing that enthusiasm with as many people as possible shines through in everything he does. He has been an environmental educator for 26 years and is an Associate Tutor for the FSC. He leads wildlife holiday tours and runs his own ecological survey company.

His talk takes us on a series of adventures and misadventures that bring to life the wildlife of the small hours, revealing the ramblings of a nocturnal naturalist and what goes bump in the night. All laced with a liberal dose of humour. A talk not to be missed!!

Thursday 5th October 2023

From 7.30 pm (doors open at 7.15 pm).

This illustrated presentation will take place at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members free. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.00.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at https://group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/

Hoylake Community Centre

Hoyle Road

Hoylake

Wirral

CH47 3AG

