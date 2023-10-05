  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

5 Oct 2023 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - A Night on the Tiles

Published: 26th September 2023 16:54

An illustrated presentation by Jeff Clarke.

Jeff needs no introduction. His passion for the natural world and sharing that enthusiasm with as many people as possible shines through in everything he does. He has been an environmental educator for 26 years and is an Associate Tutor for the FSC. He leads wildlife holiday tours and runs his own ecological survey company.

His talk takes us on a series of adventures and misadventures that bring to life the wildlife of the small hours, revealing the ramblings of a nocturnal naturalist and what goes bump in the night. All laced with a liberal dose of humour. A talk not to be missed!!

 

 

Thursday 5th October 2023

From 7.30 pm (doors open at 7.15 pm).

This illustrated presentation will take place at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members free. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.00.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at https://group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/

Hoylake Community Centre
Hoyle Road
Hoylake
Wirral
CH47 3AG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies