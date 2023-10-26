26 Oct 2023 - Wirral Bird Club - Chasing the Day

Published: 26th September 2023 17:19

An illustrated presentation by Keith Offord

Keith says: "Some of the most remarkable journeys and the most intriguing behaviour occur within the world of birds, and much of it is driven by light. Whether it is the trigger stimulating the first utterance of a springtime dawn chorus, or the much more insidious shift in behaviour as the days lengthen in early spring, light has a vital role in the world of birds and has resulted in some quite extraordinary outcomes.

"This talk investigates the many facets of light as a driving force in bird behaviour and follows migrants across the world in their quest for the longer day."

The attached photograph, of an Arctic Tern, was taken by Keith.

Thursday 26th October 2023

From 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

This illustrated presentation will tae place at St Bridget's Church Centre.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.