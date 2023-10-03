3 Oct 2023 - Ness Neighbours Bring and Buy Coffee Morning

Published: 27th September 2023 12:14

Tuesday, 3 October

Come and support the Macmillan Nurses Charity at the annual Bring and Buy Sale at Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning on Tuesday, 3 October from 10.00 am until 12.00 pm.

All will be welcome to enjoy the usual friendly company plus plenty of coffee and freshly baked cakes at Ness Village Hall (CH64 4AT).

Admission £3.00. Free parking.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

