16 Oct 2023 - Orchestra dell'Arte Returns to St George's Hall

Published: 27th September 2023 12:38

A new Monday evening concert series in glorious surroundings.

Manager of the Orchestra, clarinettist and saxophonist, Valerie Warr, tells us: "Forget the rush home from work but relax and have a leisurely drink and a sandwich then stroll down to St George's where the Orchestra dell'Arte will transport you to another dimension with their new series of Soirées Musicales.

"Relax in comfortable surroundings whilst conductor Edward Peak tells you about the music and hidden stories of musical life. Make new friends, bring your colleagues along and chat with the orchestra members."

 Monday, 16 October

Orchestra dell'Arte returns to St George's Hall Concert Room, on Monday, 16 October, from 7.30 pm.

"Starting at 7.30pm...", Valerine continues: "... we begin, rather appropriately, with the sparkling suite of Rossini's music known as Soirées Musicales, from which the series title is derived. Famous tenor Nick Hardy is joining us from the Royal Opera House and will lull us into a fully relaxed state with some of the best-known Neapolitan songs - think Pavarotti and Addio.

"Sir Arthur Sullivan's only symphony, known as The Irish, will be the second part of this concert. It is bubbling over with Sullivan's trademark warmth and melody along with subtle hints of his family's Irish origins."

Come to this event and prepare to be relaxed, amazed and thrilled. An evening not to be missed. Tickets are £17.50 from eventbrite.co.uk (search Orchestra dell'Arte).

More information: dellarte.co.uk, and wirralartsfestival.co.uk.

St George's Hall Concert Room
St. George's Place
Liverpool
Merseyside
L1 1JJ

 

 

 

 

 

 

