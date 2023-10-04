4 Oct 2023 - You're Invited to Wirral Met's Open Event

Published: 30th September 2023 21:01

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students on Wednesday 4 October 2023

Wednesday, 4 October, 4.30 pm to 7 pm

Book now to:

- Explore the college's state-of-the-art facilities -

- Take part in interactive demos -

- Speak to the college's friendly tutors and support teams -

- Meet students -

- Find out about financial support available -

- Get careers advice and make an application -

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you! Vocational courses include T Levels, Apprenticeships, short adult courses, professional qualifications, Access and University.

Whether you are looking for your next step following GCSEs and A levels, or an adult looking to change career, upskill or start your journey to university Wirral Met has you covered!

