The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
27 Oct 2023 - Spooktacular Neston Halloween Market

Published: 2nd October 2023 12:22

Neston's Halloween Market

This year, the town's Halloween-inspired market will be held on Friday, 27 October, from 8 am to 2 pm. There may be a (not-too) scary character or two helping out on the stalls, or maybe wandering around doing their Halloween party shopping.

So don't miss a trick, come and stock up on some treats for a spooktacular Halloween weekend.

Our Mayor, Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell, will be presenting prizes for the Market Traders' best carved pumpkin competition. The pumpkins this year are kindly being donated by Cllr Sion Jones. You are invited to come and see the imaginatively crafted entries for yourself while you listen to the talented 64 N'Ukes, and enjoy a drink or a snack from a wide choice of food stalls.

Neston Town Council will also be hosting a charity book stall, passing on your donations to the Wirral and Neston Rotary Hub.

27 Oct 2023 - Spooktacular Neston Friday MarketPumpkin carving and decorated stall from the 2022 Halloween Market.

Friday 27 October

Children are invited to enter the free Halloween Pumpkin trail. Entry forms are available from the charity book stall and Neston Town Council will be providing a prize, supplied by the Great British Bakehouse, for all correctly completed entries.

There will be an opportunity to take a selfie with Jack Skellington or our friendly skeleton, and Ness Gardens will be providing an additional craft activity.

From 9.30 am there will also be free face painting for children and also, a free biscuit decorating activity, provided by The Wooden Spoonful. Both activities are being funded by Neston Town Council.

 27 Oct 2023 - Spooktacular Neston Friday Market

What's stopping you from coming to visit Neston's frightfully fantastic Halloween market?

Neston Town Council

 

 

 

