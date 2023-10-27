27 Oct 2023 - Spooktacular Neston Halloween Market

Neston's Halloween Market

This year, the town's Halloween-inspired market will be held on Friday, 27 October, from 8 am to 2 pm. There may be a (not-too) scary character or two helping out on the stalls, or maybe wandering around doing their Halloween party shopping.

So don't miss a trick, come and stock up on some treats for a spooktacular Halloween weekend.

Our Mayor, Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell, will be presenting prizes for the Market Traders' best carved pumpkin competition. The pumpkins this year are kindly being donated by Cllr Sion Jones. You are invited to come and see the imaginatively crafted entries for yourself while you listen to the talented 64 N'Ukes, and enjoy a drink or a snack from a wide choice of food stalls.

Neston Town Council will also be hosting a charity book stall, passing on your donations to the Wirral and Neston Rotary Hub.

Pumpkin carving and decorated stall from the 2022 Halloween Market.