16 Oct 2023 - Book Signing with Matt Lucas

Published: 9th October 2023 16:25

The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas Book Signing with Matt Lucas.

Come and meet comedian, writer and actor Matt Lucas as he joins Linghams Bookselleres of Heswall to sign copies of his heartwarming new children's book The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas.

With twenty original songs written by Matt to accompany the book, it is a real sing-along, laugh-along festive treat.

Monday, 16 October 2023



Matt will be signing copies of his book from 4pm to 5pm. Please note this is a book signing, not a speaking event.

Tickets are £13.30 and include a copy of the book. Every child needs a ticket, while accompanying adults do not. Please dress weather appropriate as queues outside the shop are likely.

REGISTER HERE The event starts at 4 pm, on Monday 16 October, at the shop on Telegraph Road, Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

