19 Oct 2023 - Neston Flower Society Talks The Lost Gardens of Helligon

Published: 10th October 2023 20:48

Monthly Demonstration by Jo Purdy from the North East Area with 'The Lost Gardens of Helligon'.

Society members and friends celebrated together pre-Coronation.

Thursday 19 October, 10 am to 12 pm

Coffee is served from 9.30 am, with the demonstration at 10.30 am.

Visitors are very welcome: £5.00.

All flower arrangements are raffled off. You might be lucky.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.