The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

19 Oct 2023 - Neston Flower Society Talks The Lost Gardens of Helligon

Published: 10th October 2023 20:48

Monthly Demonstration by Jo Purdy from the North East Area with 'The Lost Gardens of Helligon'.

Society members and friends celebrated together pre-Coronation.Society members and friends celebrated together pre-Coronation.

Thursday 19 October, 10 am to 12 pm

Coffee is served from 9.30 am, with the demonstration at 10.30 am.

Visitors are very welcome: £5.00.

All flower arrangements are raffled off. You might be lucky.

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

