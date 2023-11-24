24 Nov 2023 - Coffee and Cake with Helen Rebanks

Published: 12th October 2023 09:16

We are delighted to be hosting Helen Rebanks for 'Coffee and Cake with an Author'.

Helen will be chatting about her life and her book with owner Sue whilst enjoying coffee and cake prepared by our wonderful café team.

The event will be held in the café, with a table seating plan rather than rows. Once you book a ticket you will be assigned a seat, so if you want to sit with your friends, let us know as soon as possible!

Friday, 24 November 2023

Synopsis‘

'The Farmers Wife' is Helen's memoir. A portrait of life at Helen Rebanks' Lake District farmhouse that beautifully captures the unsung work of keeping a home and raising a family.

As dawn breaks on the farm, Helen Rebanks makes a mug of tea, relishing the few minutes of quiet before the house stirs.

Within the hour the sounds of her husband, James, and their four children will fill the kitchen. There are also six sheepdogs, two ponies, 20 chickens, 50 cattle and 500 sheep to care for. Helen is a farmer's wife.

Hers is a story that is rarely told, despite being one we think we know. Weaving past and present, Helen shares the days that have shaped her. This is the truth of those days: from steering the family through the Beast from the East and the local authority planning committee, to finding the quiet strength to keep going, when supper is yet to be started, another delivery man has assumed he needs to speak to the ‘man of the house', and she would rather punch a cushion than plump it.

‘True, unflinching, powerful, lyrical' - Kate Mosse

‘It's quite an achievement to shine a light of truth on the often idealised, always understated, role of the farmer's wife.' - Raynor Winn

Tickets are £28 and include a copy of the book, a hot drink and cake.

Please arrive promptly at 2 pm so we can get you seated by 2.30, and take your drink order and serve your cakes before the event starts at 3 pm.

Please let us know if you or anyone you are booking tickets for has any allergies or dietary requirements.

REGISTER HERE The event starts at 2 pm, on Friday 24 November at the shop on Telegraph Road, Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.