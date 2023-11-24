  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

24 Nov 2023 - Coffee and Cake with Helen Rebanks

Published: 12th October 2023 09:16

We are delighted to be hosting Helen Rebanks for 'Coffee and Cake with an Author'.

Helen will be chatting about her life and her book with owner Sue whilst enjoying coffee and cake prepared by our wonderful café team.

The event will be held in the café, with a table seating plan rather than rows. Once you book a ticket you will be assigned a seat, so if you want to sit with your friends, let us know as soon as possible!

Coffee and Cake with Helen Rebanks 

Friday, 24 November 2023
Synopsis‘

'The Farmers Wife' is Helen's memoir. A portrait of life at Helen Rebanks' Lake District farmhouse that beautifully captures the unsung work of keeping a home and raising a family.

As dawn breaks on the farm, Helen Rebanks makes a mug of tea, relishing the few minutes of quiet before the house stirs.

Within the hour the sounds of her husband, James, and their four children will fill the kitchen. There are also six sheepdogs, two ponies, 20 chickens, 50 cattle and 500 sheep to care for. Helen is a farmer's wife.

Hers is a story that is rarely told, despite being one we think we know. Weaving past and present, Helen shares the days that have shaped her. This is the truth of those days: from steering the family through the Beast from the East and the local authority planning committee, to finding the quiet strength to keep going, when supper is yet to be started, another delivery man has assumed he needs to speak to the ‘man of the house', and she would rather punch a cushion than plump it.

‘True, unflinching, powerful, lyrical' - Kate Mosse

‘It's quite an achievement to shine a light of truth on the often idealised, always understated, role of the farmer's wife.' - Raynor Winn

Coffee and Cake with Helen Rebanks

Tickets are £28 and include a copy of the book, a hot drink and cake.

Please arrive promptly at 2 pm so we can get you seated by 2.30, and take your drink order and serve your cakes before the event starts at 3 pm.

Please let us know if you or anyone you are booking tickets for has any allergies or dietary requirements.

The event starts at 2 pm, on Friday 24 November at the shop on Telegraph Road, Heswall.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies