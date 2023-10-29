  • Bookmark this page

29 Oct 2023 - Fun & Frightful Halloween Party

Published: 16th October 2023 18:52

Fundraiser Fun & Frightful Halloween party for children

Little Actors Theatre Company (LATC) invites you to do craft activities, play interactive games, enter in to a dress-up competition, share spooky stories, and have some disco fun.

Sunday, 29 October 2023

The fundraiser event will be held at Neston Town Hall on Sunday, 29 October, between 6 pm to 7.30 pm. We're raising money so we may continue to offer subsidised places in our theatre clubs for familieis with low or no income.

Tickets are £5 per child and include a spooky treat, and a drink.

Purchase your tickets by calling 07385 849864, or by email to mail@littleactorstheater.com.

Accompanying adults are welcome to join in the fun, free of charge, and refreshments will be available on the night.

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9TR

 

 

 

 

