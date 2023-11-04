4 Nov 2023 - Burton Bonfire Night

Published: 16th October 2023 20:27

The bonfire will be blazing and the fireworks will light up the sky above Burton.



Gladstone Village Hall, who organise the annual event, says: "Once again we welcome the nights drawing in and providing the inky backdrop for our most spectacular fireworks display and the warming glow of the bonfire, kids twirling glowsticks, sizzling bbq coals and our welcoming cozy clubhouse. Meet your neighbours on the field and enjoy a true Burton tradition."

Saturday, 4 November 2023



Entry is from 5 pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30 pm, followed by fireworks at 7 pm.

Entry is cashless as far as possible, but please do bring cash for the stalls.

Entry for adults is £8, it's £6 for 4 to 14-year-olds, and under 4s go free.

Please park carefully and be considerate of Burton neighbours.

Don't forget to bring a torch. Sadly, no sparklers allowed.

Featuring Ginger Cat Coffee, glowsticks, bar plus express bar, mulled wine, hotdogs and burgers, and Falafel & Co.

Bonfire Night is the biggest fundraiser event that Gladstone Village Hall hosts. Reportedly, one third of of the community hall's annual costs are covered by the proceeds. To achieve this, volunteers are of course, needed. Many hands make light work! We need support at the event and also, before and after. For more information, or to sign up, please email info@gladstonevillagehall.org, or call 0151 665 0875 - leave a message and we'll return your call ASAP.

Sports & Social Club

Gladstone Village Hall

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5TH

