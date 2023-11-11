  • Bookmark this page

11 Nov 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Presents Mozart - Coronation Mass and More

Published: 16th October 2023 21:12

Birkenhead Choral Society will present Mozart - Coronation Mass & Epistle Sonata and Faure - Requiem.

A concert of contrast. Mozart's Coronation Mass was not specifically written for anyone's Coronation. In fact it was written for Easter Day 1779, and probably got the nickname when it was used in Prague at Leopold II's coronation. Nonetheless, it is a joyous, energetic and tuneful work.

Faure's Requiem avoids some of the dramatic possibilities of the text (of the funeral mass) used by Verdi, amongst others, and instead the prevailing mood is one of peacefulness and serenity.

We are joined for the Faure by Cillian McIlroy, who will sing the Pie Jesu. Cillian sings in the Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral Choir.

Saturday, 11 November 2023

'Early Bird' tickets cost £12, or £15 on the door, and are available from Choir Members or online at TryBooking.com. Under 19s and Students with ID go free.

Performance begins at 7.30pm prompt.

St Saviour's Church
30 Bidston Road
Oxton
Birkenhead
Merseyside
CH43 2JZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

