Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
2 Nov 2023 - RSPB Wirral: The Black Sea Coast

Published: 17th October 2023 20:29

The Black Sea Coast - An illustrated presentation by Paul Hill

Paul is an ecologist and photographer. He and his wife Julia have lived in Cheshire since 1990. They are both keen naturalists and have travelled throughout the UK and abroad, photographing birds and other wildlife.

His talk takes us to Bulgaria where the Black Sea coast acts as a bottleneck for migrant passerines, raptors and waders. Paul has made three visits to Bulgaria to witness the migration of raptors and pelicans.

Thursday, 2 November 2023

This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday 2nd November, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre
31 Hoyle Road
Hoylake
CH47 3AG

 

 

 

 

