24 Oct 2023 - Lees Lane Ponds: Projects and People

Published: 18th October 2023 19:57

Let's discuss the ongoing care and maintenance of Lees Lane Ponds and how to get involved.



The Friends of Lees Lane Ponds community group, says: "We would like to invite you to a special talk entitled "Ponds: projects and people" to discuss the ongoing care and maintenance of Lees Lane Ponds and how to get involved. This will be followed by the Friends' AGM."

Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Starts 7 pm on Tuesday, 24 October at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road in Neston.

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

