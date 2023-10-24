  • Bookmark this page

24 Oct 2023 - Lees Lane Ponds: Projects and People

Published: 18th October 2023 19:57

Let's discuss the ongoing care and maintenance of Lees Lane Ponds and how to get involved.

The Friends of Lees Lane Ponds community group, says: "We would like to invite you to a special talk entitled "Ponds: projects and people" to discuss the ongoing care and maintenance of Lees Lane Ponds and how to get involved. This will be followed by the Friends' AGM."

 Lees Lane Ponds: Projects and People

Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Starts 7 pm on Tuesday, 24 October at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road in Neston.

Neston Community Youth Centre
Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE

 

 

 

 

 

