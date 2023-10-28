28 Oct 2023 - Light Party at St Nicholas' Church, Burton
|Published: 20th October 2023 16:19
A messy church/youth church mash up!
Promoting the party, Sarah Curnow, said: "Our next free event - a messy church/youth church mash up! Come and join the madness!! With a glow stick disco, sparklers, donuts on a string, Bob apple, craft, colouring, games and story time - and not forgetting the hot dogs!! Hope to see you there! Bring a friend and join the fun!!"
Saturday, 28 October 2023
St Nicholas' Church
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TG
