5 Nov 2023 - Sunday Roasts at The Neston Club
|Published: 27th October 2023 11:56
Join us at Bistro 1881 in the Parkgate Clubhouse for a sumptuous Sunday Roast.
Sunday, 5 November 2023
Kat Hussey, Assistant Manager of The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, says: "Join us at Bistro 1881 for our upcoming Sunday Roast on 5th November.
"Our chefs have come up with a wonderful 4 course autumnal menu, guaranteed to excite the taste buds.
"We have limited tables remaining at our 12:30pm & 3:30pm sitting so please get in touch to book in!"
Call now to reserve your table on 0151 336 4199 or visit the club's website, here: thenestonclub.co.uk, or by clickng on the image above.
The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.