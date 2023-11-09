9 Nov 2023 - Gordale Christmas Extravaganza Evening
An evening full of Christmas cheer for the whole family
Gordale Home and Garden Centre, says: "A festive evening not to be missed, come along to our celebratory evening that's full of Christmas cheer for the whole family."
A complimentary welcome drink will be served, along with food tasting, and between 5 pm to 9 pm there will be a Farmers' Market and musical entertainment.
Thursday, 9 November 2023
Entry is free and all are welcome.
The festivities will begin at 4 pm, and run throughout the evening until 10 pm.
Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF
