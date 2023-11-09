9 Nov 2023 - Gordale Christmas Extravaganza Evening

Published: 27th October 2023 12:47

An evening full of Christmas cheer for the whole family

Gordale Home and Garden Centre, says: "A festive evening not to be missed, come along to our celebratory evening that's full of Christmas cheer for the whole family."

A complimentary welcome drink will be served, along with food tasting, and between 5 pm to 9 pm there will be a Farmers' Market and musical entertainment.

Thursday, 9 November 2023



Entry is free and all are welcome.

The festivities will begin at 4 pm, and run throughout the evening until 10 pm.

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.