12 Nov 2023 - Remembrance Sunday in Neston

Published: 31st October 2023 16:30

There will be a Remembrance Parade and wreath laying service on Sunday, 12 November.

The Parade will leave the Royal British Legion at 2.30 pm and will proceed along Chester Road and High Street to St Mary & St Helen's Church in Neston.

There will be a church service at 3 pm, followed at 4 pm by a wreath laying service at the Cenotaph.

Between 2.30pm and 4.45pm there will be some road closures in the town centre affecting High Street from The Cross to the junction with Chester Road and Chester Road as far as Gladstone Road. The long stay car park will be accessible via Brook Street.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

Sunday, 12 November

