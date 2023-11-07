7 Nov 2023 - Ness Neighbours' November Coffee Morning

Published: 1st November 2023 14:43

A reminder for the upcoming, monthly Ness Neighbours' coffee morning.

Tuesday, 7 November

Mike Cross, has said: "Reminding all local coffee drinkers that Tuesday 7th November, is the date of the next coffee morning hosted by Ness Neighbours, where there will be the usual choice display of cakes to choose from as well as cups of real coffee."

Happening at Ness Village Hall, on Thursday, 7 November between 10 am to 12 pm.

Tickets cost £3.00.

Free parking. All welcome.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.