The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
7 Nov 2023 - Ness Neighbours' November Coffee Morning

Published: 1st November 2023 14:43

A reminder for the upcoming, monthly Ness Neighbours' coffee morning.

2 May 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coronation Coffee Morning

Tuesday, 7 November

Mike Cross, has said: "Reminding all local coffee drinkers that Tuesday 7th November, is the date of the next coffee morning hosted by Ness Neighbours, where there will be the usual choice display of cakes to choose from as well as cups of real coffee."

Happening at Ness Village Hall, on Thursday, 7 November between 10 am to 12 pm.

Tickets cost £3.00. 

Free parking. All welcome.

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT

 

 

 

 

Nearby postcodes

