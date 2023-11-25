  • Bookmark this page

25 Nov 2023 - Festive Frivolity for Christmas in Neston

Published: 1st November 2023 20:23

Neston's own day of tradition, entertainment, and a whole lot of joy.

On Saturday, 25 November, Christmas is coming to Neston town, thanks to local Community Interest Company Hip & Harmony, who are coordinating a day of tradition, entertainment, and a whole lot of joy. The whole parcel would not be possible without funding from Neston Town Council.

Organiser Paula Prytherch, says: "This year's Christmas in Neston will delight you with the traditional parade and a whole lot more festive frivolity! Come along and join us to switch on the town's tree lights and spread the Christmas cheer!"

Credit: David SejrupCredit: David Sejrup. The lit Christmas tree at the Cross in 2022.

 Saturday, 25 November 2023

Giving us a rundown of the day's proceedings, Paula tells us: "From 2 pm to 6.30 pm at the Town Hall, you can browse the wonderful Christmas indoor market where some of the town's independent crafters will display their wares for you to pick up some beautiful gifts.

"You may visit Santa's magical Grotto between 4 pm and 6 pm.

"Also, there will be a wonderful Christmas lineup of community entertainment on stage for you to enjoy, including Lily Hughes, Oakleigh Elizabeth's Dance School, Hand Bell Ringers, Little Actors Theatre Company, and the 64 N'Ukes."

At 3.50 pm on the Market Square, some special guests may well arrive onstage, to get the Christmas spirit into full swing.

All that will be followed by a wonderful Christmas lineup of entertainment: Elsa & Olaf, Gabriel Roberts, Grace & Isaac, Simple Folk, Medical Negligence, Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band, and Woodfall Samba Band.

There will be so much more happening: take a ride on the fantastic Christmas Traction Train with our very own Elf Bill. Or maybe sample the array of sideshow game stalls that will all be free to play? Grab a bite to eat and quench your thirst at one of the local food and drink stalls: Paisley Grey/Cee Cee's, Elephant Collective, Dough Bros, Falafel & Co, Party Kings, and Buck-a-Bar.

At 6.15 pm, the Parade will assemble on the Market Square and set off towards The Cross at 6.30 pm.

The big Town Tree Light Switch On will happen at 6.45 pm before the fun concludes at 7 pm. This sounds like a great way to kickstart your Christmas 2023.

The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB 

Keep in touch with AboutMyArea/CH64 for further updates, and more.

Peruse the 2022 festivities, by clicking here.

 

 

 

