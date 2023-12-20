  • Bookmark this page

20 Dec 2023 - Christmas by Candlelight

Published: 2nd November 2023 17:46

Wirral Chamber Music Festival presents Christmas by Candlelight

Wirral Chamber Music Festival 2023 is: "Keeping Music Live in the Community".

Tickets for the Christmas by Candlelight concerts are now on sale.

Organisers, say: "Join us on a musical journey through the starry night sky with a wonderful mix of classical festive favourites, carols, folk and tango."

Christmas by Candlelight​Click on the image or below to visit the wirralchamberfest.co.uk website.

Wednesday 20 December

The concert will take place from 7.30 pm on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, at St Mary and St Helen Church in Neston.

For information, there is an earlier concert happening on Tuesday, 19 December, at St Luke's Church in Hoylake.

Tickets are available from £16 and children go free.

BOOK NOW

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
Neston
CH64 9TZ 

 

 

 

