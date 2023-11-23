23 Nov 2023 - Wirral Bird Club - An Eye For Birds

Published: 3rd November 2023 20:35

An Eye For Birds - Bruce Kendrick

An illustrated presentation by Bruce Kendrick on Thursday 23 November 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

This is a ‘rites of passage' story of one lad's journey through those early formative teenage years when birdwatching sits easily with Merseyside in the sixties.

A passion for nature has stayed with him throughout his life, and he looks back to those times with mature perspective and sentiment that add their own colours to the story.

It's a celebration of nature and its power to humble and heal. It's also an inspiring call to arms for anyone who values the world outside their door.

Thursday 23 November 2023

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.