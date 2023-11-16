16 Nov 2023 - Neston Civic Society Talks Recycling Bins

Published: 6th November 2023 21:40

Neston Civic Society talk - Recycling, by Tara Dumas, Strategic Waste Manager

The Society wants your questions about what can be recycled and how, and what the symbols on packaging mean.

Tara Dumas, Strategic Waste Manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council will talk on Thursday, 16 November 2023 at 8 pm, at the Neston & Parkgate United Reformed Church Community Hall on Moorside Lane in Neston.

The talk will be preceded by the AGM at 7.30 p.m. Nominations are invited for committee members. After the death of Celia Garvey earlier this year, the committee are down to five members, and we need some new faces. The committee meet monthly to look at planning applications and arrange gardening and litter-picking parties.

We produce a newsletter twice a year, and have produced a Town Trail, and a Tree Trail with Neston Earth Group.

Please visit our website nestoncivicsociety.uk.

United Reformed Church Community Hall

Moorside Lane

Neston

CH64 6UZ

