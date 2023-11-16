  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

16 Nov 2023 - Neston Civic Society Talks Recycling Bins

Published: 6th November 2023 21:40

Neston Civic Society talk - Recycling, by Tara Dumas, Strategic Waste Manager

The Society wants your questions about what can be recycled and how, and what the symbols on packaging mean.

Tara Dumas, Strategic Waste Manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council will talk on Thursday, 16 November 2023 at 8 pm, at the Neston & Parkgate United Reformed Church Community Hall on Moorside Lane in Neston.

16 Nov 2023 - Neston Civic Society Talk Recycling Bins

The talk will be preceded by the AGM at 7.30 p.m. Nominations are invited for committee members. After the death of Celia Garvey earlier this year, the committee are down to five members, and we need some new faces. The committee meet monthly to look at planning applications and arrange gardening and litter-picking parties.

We produce a newsletter twice a year, and have produced a Town Trail, and a Tree Trail with Neston Earth Group.

Please visit our website nestoncivicsociety.uk.

United Reformed Church Community Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies