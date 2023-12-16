  • Bookmark this page

16 Dec 2023 - Cinderella Plus Free Santa's Grotto

Published: 7th November 2023 18:29

Little Actors Theatre presents their professional company in Cinderella

Curtain up at 3 pm on Saturday, 16 December, at Neston Town Hall.

LATC Presents Cinderella

Saturday, 16 December 2023

Adult tickets are £15 and for a child the cost is £5. 

To book, please click through to ticketsource.co.uk/little-actors-theatre-company from the link or by clicking the image above.

For more information, please call 07385 8498643, or email mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

