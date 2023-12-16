16 Dec 2023 - Cinderella Plus Free Santa's Grotto

Published: 7th November 2023 18:29

Little Actors Theatre presents their professional company in Cinderella



Curtain up at 3 pm on Saturday, 16 December, at Neston Town Hall.

Saturday, 16 December 2023



Adult tickets are £15 and for a child the cost is £5.

To book, please click through to ticketsource.co.uk/little-actors-theatre-company from the link or by clicking the image above.

For more information, please call 07385 8498643, or email mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

