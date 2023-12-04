  • Bookmark this page

4 Dec 2023 - Willaston Christmas Bazaar

Published: 7th November 2023 21:26

The White Feather Home & Gifts & Station Master's House are to host the Willaston Christmas Bazaar

 Willaston Christmas Bazaar

Monday, 4 December 2023

Seasonal gifts, food, and drinks to try and buy.

Carols in the courtyard by SingMe Merseyside.

From 4 pm until 7.30 pm on Monday, 4 December

Raising funds for Arrowe Park & Clatterbridge Hospitals.

White Feather Home & Gifts
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 1RA 

