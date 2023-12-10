10 Dec 2023 - Parkgate Clubhouse Christmas Market
|Published: 9th November 2023 17:05
A Christmas market full of cheer
The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club is to host a festive Christmas Market for all.
Sunday, 10 December 2023
The Neston Club, on social media, said: We're very excited to be hosting our Christmas Market on Sunday 10th December!🎄🎁
"Come along to support local businesses, warm up with a hot chocolate from our cafe & find the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones!
"Keep your eyes peeled for the full line up of local sellers to be announced 👀".
There are still a few spaces remaining for vendors - please get in touch with the club by email to enquiries@nestoncricketclub.co.uk, or by calling 0151 336 4199.
Visit the club's website, here: thenestonclub.co.uk.
The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
