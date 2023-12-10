10 Dec 2023 - Parkgate Clubhouse Christmas Market

Published: 9th November 2023 17:05

A Christmas market full of cheer

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club is to host a festive Christmas Market for all.

Sunday, 10 December 2023

The Neston Club, on social media, said: We're very excited to be hosting our Christmas Market on Sunday 10th December!🎄🎁

"Come along to support local businesses, warm up with a hot chocolate from our cafe & find the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones!

"Keep your eyes peeled for the full line up of local sellers to be announced 👀".

We will update this event listing as more details are announced.

There are still a few spaces remaining for vendors - please get in touch with the club by email to enquiries@nestoncricketclub.co.uk, or by calling 0151 336 4199.

Visit the club's website, here: thenestonclub.co.uk.

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

