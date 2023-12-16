16 Dec 2023 - WUTH Charity Christmas Concert
|Published: 9th November 2023 21:34
A Christmas Concert featuring The Wirral Community Choir
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is hosting a charitable Christmas concert in support of Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospitals.
Saturday, 16 December
Join us at 6.30 pm for seasonal refreshments and the concert will begin at 7 pm.
Tickets are £10 and are available to buy, by calling 0151 482 7788.
All Saints Parish Church
Thornton Hough
CH63 1JW
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.