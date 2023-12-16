  • Bookmark this page

16 Dec 2023 - WUTH Charity Christmas Concert

Published: 9th November 2023 21:34

A Christmas Concert featuring The Wirral Community Choir

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is hosting a charitable Christmas concert in support of Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospitals.

 WUTH Charity Christmas Concert

Saturday, 16 December

Join us at 6.30 pm for seasonal refreshments and the concert will begin at 7 pm.

Tickets are £10 and are available to buy, by calling 0151 482 7788.

All Saints Parish Church
Thornton Hough
CH63 1JW

 

 

 

 

