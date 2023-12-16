16 Dec 2023 - WUTH Charity Christmas Concert

Published: 9th November 2023 21:34

A Christmas Concert featuring The Wirral Community Choir

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is hosting a charitable Christmas concert in support of Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospitals.

Saturday, 16 December

Join us at 6.30 pm for seasonal refreshments and the concert will begin at 7 pm.

Tickets are £10 and are available to buy, by calling 0151 482 7788.

All Saints Parish Church

Thornton Hough

CH63 1JW

