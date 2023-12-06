30 Nov & 6 Dec 2023 - Late Night Christmas Shopping at Linghams

Published: 12th November 2023 20:35

Shop into the evening for delightful literary festive treats



Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to feel the festive spirit and join them between 5 pm to 8 pm on the evenings of Thursday, 30 November, and Wednesday, 6 December, to do your Christmas shopping.

Enjoy a mince pie and a glass of bubbly upon arrival, and get 10% discount on everything in the shop (excluding event tickets).

The team, says: "If you spend over £30, we will even throw in a goody bag!"

Thursday, 30 November

Wednesday, 6 December



More information and further event details on the linghams.co.uk website.

The shopping event means the bookshop will be open after 5 pm, until 8 pm on Thursday, 30 November 2023, and again on Wednesday, 6 December.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

