The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
- Ina B
30 Nov & 6 Dec 2023 - Late Night Christmas Shopping at Linghams

Published: 12th November 2023 20:35

Shop into the evening for delightful literary festive treats 

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to feel the festive spirit and join them between 5 pm to 8 pm on the evenings of Thursday, 30 November, and Wednesday, 6 December, to do your Christmas shopping.

Enjoy a mince pie and a glass of bubbly upon arrival, and get 10% discount on everything in the shop (excluding event tickets).

The team, says: "If you spend over £30, we will even throw in a goody bag!"

Late Night Christmas Shopping at Linghams

Thursday, 30 November
Wednesday, 6 December

More information and further event details on the linghams.co.uk website.

The shopping event means the bookshop will be open after 5 pm, until 8 pm on Thursday, 30 November 2023, and again on Wednesday, 6 December.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

