6 Dec 2023 - Late Night Christmas Shopping at Linghams
Shop into the evening for delightful literary festive treats
Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to feel the festive spirit and join them between 5 pm to 8 pm on the evening of Wednesday, 6 December, to do your Christmas shopping.
Enjoy a mince pie and a glass of bubbly upon arrival, and get 10% discount on everything in the shop (excluding event tickets).
The team, says: "If you spend over £30, we will even throw in a goody bag!"
Wednesday, 6 December
More information and further event details on the linghams.co.uk website.
The shopping event means the bookshop will be open after 5 pm, until 8 pm on Wednesday, 6 December.
Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 7SG
t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk
Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday
