The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
11 Dec 2023 - Kate Humble In Conversation

Published: 14th November 2023 21:34

Linghams welcomes television presenter and narrator, Kate Humble

Kate Humble has a knack for sharing her own journey towards a more pleasing and purposeful life in a way that inspires readers, enables them to reassess their own lives and helps them achieve their personal goals.

Having encouraged readers to reconnect with nature in Thinking on My Feet and simplify their lifestyles in A Year of Living Simply, she turns now to reimagining whatever we consider ‘home' - examining her own experiences and expectations, ideals and memories, and considering the views of others living uniquely, extraordinarily, happily. She's gaining insights from some unexpected quarters - including the animal kingdom.

Kate Humble In Conversation

Monday, 11 December 2023
Synopsis

As our time spent in office buildings and other traditional workplaces shrinks forevermore, feeling happy, healthy, productive and content in our homes (be they castles or caravans, flat-shares or farms, fixed or temporary, inner city/out of town/beyond) is more important to get right than ever before. Where the Hearth Is will resonate with all those seeking to make the most of their lives during the many hours we all spend at home - whether it's a case of tiny adjustments while staying put, moving out, living differently or dreaming of building something new

Kate Humble had what she describes as a ‘proper childhood' - building camps, racing snails, climbing trees, interspersed with trips to A&E to patch up things when they broke. At the neighbouring farm she learnt to ride horses and developed a lifelong passion for mucking out.

Always a keen traveller, Kate's first travel article was published by ‘The Telegraph'. That same year she got her first job at the BBC as a researcher before moving into presenting. Kate has been presenting programmes and writing articles and books for the last twenty years.

Kate's working farm has recently featured on Channel 5's Escape to the Farm.

Tickets from £22, £12 of which is redeemable against the purchase of the book on the night.

The event starts at 7 pm, on Monday 11 December 2023 at the shop on Telegraph Road, Heswall.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

