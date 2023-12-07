7 Dec 2023 - RSPB Wirral The North Atlantic Ocean

Published: 15th November 2023 21:09

The North Atlantic Ocean - An illustrated presentation by Paul Hill

He leads wildlife tours on cruises around the world.

His talk will show us the birds, animals and landscapes of the North Atlantic.

Thursday, 7 December 2023

This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 7 December, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre

31 Hoyle Road

Hoylake

CH47 3AG

