7 Dec 2023 - RSPB Wirral The North Atlantic Ocean

Published: 15th November 2023 21:09

The North Atlantic Ocean - An illustrated presentation by Paul Hill

Anthony has 30 plus years experience of environmental work as a local authority ranger and a freelance ecologist.

He leads wildlife tours on cruises around the world.

His talk will show us the birds, animals and landscapes of the North Atlantic.

Thursday, 7 December 2023

This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 7 December, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre
31 Hoyle Road
Hoylake
CH47 3AG

 

 

 

 

