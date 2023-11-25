25 Nov 2023 - Pre-Christmas Party at Messy Church
|Published: 15th November 2023 21:56
Come along to Messy Church for a pre-Christmas Party
Saturday 25 November
Enjoy party game, Christmas crafts, party food and a special someone's birthday cake at Messy Church pre-Christmas Party, 10.30 am to 12 noon, on Saturday, 25 November 2023.
All are welcome.
Sports & Social Club
behind Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH
