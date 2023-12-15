  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
15 Dec 2023 - Christmas Concert by Neston Singers

Published: 15th November 2023

Neston Singers present their annual Christmas Concert

There will also be a Christmas raffle. 

 Christmas Concert by Neston Singers

Friday 15 December

Doors open at 7 pm for the concert to start at 7.30 pm

Tickets are £10, please pay on the door. Under 14s are free when accompanied by an adult.

United Reformed Church
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6UZ

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

