15 Dec 2023 - Christmas Concert by Neston Singers
|Published: 15th November 2023 22:36
Neston Singers present their annual Christmas Concert
There will also be a Christmas raffle.
Friday 15 December
Doors open at 7 pm for the concert to start at 7.30 pm
Tickets are £10, please pay on the door. Under 14s are free when accompanied by an adult.
United Reformed Church
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6UZ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.