9 Dec 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Christmas Carols

Published: 15th November 2023 23:02

There will be lots of opportunity for our audience to join in and sing seasonal favourites 

Hot on the heels of the very successful Mozart and Faure concert, our Carol Concert features the BCS Brass Quintet ('the sound of Christmas') with lots of opportunities for the audience to join in and sing seasonal favourites. There are only so many Saturdays in a month, so this year we are trialling the Concert to start at 3pm, thus freeing up a Saturday evening in the run up to Christmas!

 Birkenhead Choral Society Christmas Carols

Saturday 9 December

Birkenhead Choral Society Carol Concert will be held on Saturday, 9 December 2023, from 3 pm, prompt.

BOOK HERE

Early Bird tickets are £12, and are available from BCS Members or online at TryBooking.com (click through on the link). Under 19s and Students with ID are free. Tickets on the door cost £15.

St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ

 

 

 

