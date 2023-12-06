6 Dec 2023 - Neston Primary Invite Young Families to Their Foundation Festive Open Evening

Published: 23rd November 2023 19:37

Local families are invited to a Festive Open evening at Neston Primary's Foundation Unit

Neston Primary School's foundation unit is opening its doors for festive fun to showcase its fantastic facilities including unique outdoor space.

On Wednesday, 6 December from 5 pm to 6.30 pm, prospective parents and their families are invited to meet with the highly experienced teaching staff and headteacher.

Little ones will be able to explore the environment and engage in some exciting Christmas activities, whilst parents can ask staff any questions relating to the unit and enjoy festive food and drink.

Catering for children from the age of 3, and having a wraparound facility offering before and after school care, our unit supports busy families in the Neston area.

Spacious, well equipped classrooms provide the perfect space for exciting activities such as construction, messy play, writing, story corners, imaginative play, maths challenges, puzzles and creative areas. It also benefits from a large outdoor area directly outside the classroom.

Wednesday, 6 December

Mrs Annabel Elliott, Headteacher at NPS, says: "We are so proud of our Foundation Unit here at Neston Primary School. Our talented teaching staff ensure that the youngest members of our school family thrive through the extensive curriculum and activities.

"What makes our school very special is our school grounds including forest areas, treehouses, a jungle gym, school allotment and even a double decker bus! Every week the foundation Stage children benefit from these unique facilities and as a school we are committed to learning outside the classroom.

"If you have never visited the school before, I urge all local families with nursery/ reception age children to come and appreciate our unique school and have some festive fun."

To reserve a place for your child at this event, please contact Neston Primary School on: 0151 832 6251 or email admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk (images click through to send email, also).

Neston Primary School

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.