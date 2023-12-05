5 Dec 2023 - Ness Neighbours Christmas Coffee Morning

Published: 29th November 2023 23:03

Ness Neighbours invite you to their special Christmas Coffee Morning

Tuesday, 5 December

Ness Neighbours invite you to their special Christmas Coffee Morning in Ness Village Hall, 10 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, 5 December. In addition to the usual freshly made cakes and unlimited coffee, there will be free sherry and mince pies, too.

There will also be a free raffle for Christmas goodies to help you enjoy the Christmas season.

Enjoy a convivial morning in good company for only £3.00, and there is free parking, too.

To help you recover from all the Christmas festivities, there will be a Coffee Morning as usual, on Tuesday, 2 January 2024.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.