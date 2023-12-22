22 Dec 2023 - The Neston Christmas Singalong
|Published: 4th December 2023 22:03
Two fantastic folk bands join together to bring this festive singalong to Neston Legion
Friday, 22 December
This is an event being jointly hosted by Simple Folk from Burton ‘Folk, Blues and Beyond' Club and The Marshun's from Neston Folk and Roots Club.
Free Entry and there will be a Raffle.
An evening of popular acoustic music by Simple Folk and The Marshun's plus special guests. From 7.30 pm until 11 pm.
Get the Festive season underway with an evening of informal relaxed music making.
Neston Royal British Legion
12 Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
