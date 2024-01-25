25 Jan 2024 - Wirral Bird Club - Siberian Summer

Published: 6th December 2023 20:57

Siberian Summer - An illustrated presentation by Steve Woolfall

Steve says: "Discover the rich variety of birds and wildlife from Moscow woodlands, across the Russian Steppes, via the Himalayas to the magical Lake Baikal".

The attached photograph, of a Siberian Blue Robin, was taken by Steve.

Thursday 25 January 2024



This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre in West Kirby, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Thursday, 25 January 2024.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL





