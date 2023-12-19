  • Bookmark this page

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
19 Dec 2023 - Carols in the Courtyard

Published: 10th December 2023 21:48

Sing along with Christmas Carols in The Blue Bicycle's outside courtyard

Carols in the Courtyard

Tuesday, 19 December 2023

There will be carol singing in the courtyard behind The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, on Tuesday, 19 December, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Blue Bicycle family is hosting the service on behalf of St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church and as the flyer, says: "All Welcome".

Carols in the Courtyard

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

