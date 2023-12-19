19 Dec 2023 - Carols in the Courtyard
Sing along with Christmas Carols in The Blue Bicycle's outside courtyard
Tuesday, 19 December 2023
There will be carol singing in the courtyard behind The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, on Tuesday, 19 December, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
The Blue Bicycle family is hosting the service on behalf of St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church and as the flyer, says: "All Welcome".
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
