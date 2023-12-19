19 Dec 2023 - Carols in the Courtyard

Published: 10th December 2023 21:48

Sing along with Christmas Carols in The Blue Bicycle's outside courtyard

Tuesday, 19 December 2023

There will be carol singing in the courtyard behind The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, on Tuesday, 19 December, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Blue Bicycle family is hosting the service on behalf of St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church and as the flyer, says: "All Welcome".

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

