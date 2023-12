22 Dec 2023 - Neston Christmas Friday Market

Published: 15th December 2023 21:09

Joy to Neston with musical entertainment and activities for the small people, collect your orders and buy last-minute gifts.

Neston Town Council has announced all the details you need for the annual festive market when traders celebrate the season, with patrons new and old.

The regular traders will be on the Market Square, from 8 am to 2 pm, on Friday, 22 December.

Friday, 22 December 2023



Nicky McMahon, Corporate Support & Facilities Officer at Neston Town Council, said: "There will be musical entertainment and free activities for children including a biscuit decorating activity, with The Wooden Spoonful, and a Christmas trail to find Santa's Reindeer with a small prize for every entrant, all arranged by Neston Town Council.

"All of the regular Friday traders will be there on 22nd December, for you to collect any orders and shop for last minute gifts. You will be able to take a selfie with a very excited ‘Buddy the Elf' and a festive ‘Mickey Mouse', soak up the Christmas atmosphere, have a festive bite to eat or a hot drink, collect your orders, and purchase some Christmas treats."

The Mayor of Neston, Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell, will be presenting the ‘Neston Market Trader of the Year' award at this Market.

Biscuit decorating with the Wooden Spoonful.

Nicky, continues: "Neston Town Council is delighted to announce that, with the help of the Wirral and Neston Rotary Club, special arrangements have been made for Father Christmas to make a lastminute stop at the Market after 10.00am, to meet and greet any visiting children. Our special guest will stay at the market until 1.00pm before he has to dash off to make all of the last-minute preparations for a very busy Christmas Eve."

The Christmas Market on 22nd December will be the final market of the year. Please note that there will be no market on Friday 29th December or Friday 5th January 2024.

See here for information regarding Neston Friday Markets throughout December. Neston Town Council will also be hosting some wonderful festive entertainment at the other markets in December, with the 64 N'Ukes, school choirs, and the Neston Singers, all making an appearance.

Nicky, concludes: "Neston Town Council and Neston Market Traders would like to thank you for your custom during this year and to wish you all a very happy Christmas. We look forward to seeing you all during 2024".

Neston Market Square

7 High St

Neston

CH64 9TR

