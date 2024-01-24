24 Jan 2024 - An Evening with Sunday Times Bestseller Tess Gerritsen

Published: 18th December 2023 15:20

You are invited to Linghams bookshop for an evening with Tess Gerritsen

The team at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall is thrilled to welcome Tess back to Wirral with her new book The Spy Coast.

‘Gerritsen is a born storyteller, and this new series showcases her talents more than ever. Irresistible and highly recommended!' - Lee Child

‘I loved it. A hugely entertaining read!' - Ann Cleeve

‘Action-packed pages, G-force twists and turns, and a platoon of fascinating characters' - David Baldacci

Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Synopsis

Maggie Bird is many things. A chicken farmer. A good neighbour. A seemingly average retiree living in the seaside town of Purity. She's also a darned good rifle shot. And she never talks about her past.

But when an unidentified body is left on Maggie's driveway, she knows it's a calling card from old times. It's been fifteen years since the failed mission that ended her career as a spy, and cost her far more than her job.

Step forward the ‘Martini Club' - Maggie's silver-haired book group (to anyone who asks), and a cohort of former spies behind closed doors. With the help of her old friends - and always one step ahead of the persistent local cop - Maggie might still be able to save the life she's built.

The Spy Coast is the first novel in the Martini Club series.

Tickets from £15 and online charges apply.

REGISTER HERE The event starts at 7 pm, on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 at Linghams bookshop on Telegraph Road in Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

