31 Jan 2024 - An Evening with Will Sergeant

An evening in conversation and book signing with Will Sergeant

An evening with Will Sergeant, an in conversation chat, followed by a book signing.

Following on from Will Sergeant's bestselling memoir Bunnyman, Echoes traces the band's meteoric rise to success, as well as reflecting the role of music as a counterforce in the 1980s social and political scene.

Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Synopsis

Scenic Wye Valley isn't the typical place for a rock story to begin, but when Echo & the Bunnymen hit the studio to record their ground-breaking debut album, Crocodiles, it was anything but ordinary. The album was the making of the band - cultivating a cult following which would soon evolve into staggering mainstream success. Their lives would never be the same again.

In Echoes, legendary guitarist and founding member of Echo & the Bunnymen, Will Sergeant, recounts the band's whirlwind rise to stardom with his trademark wryness and intelligence. Sharing never-before-told anecdotes - including the heady Rockfield Studio sessions and touring across the US, playing sold-out shows at Whisky a Go Go and experiencing the iconic New York club scene from dusk 'til dawn - and accompanied by snapshots of the cultural, social and political scene at the time, this is a memoir to remember.

Tickets from £15 and online charges apply.

REGISTER HERE The event starts at 7 pm, on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 at Linghams bookshop on Telegraph Road in Heswall (location subject to change).

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

