25 Jan 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Chile & the Falklands

Published: 21st December 2023 21:17

Chile & the Falklands - An illustrated presentation by Kevin Roberts

Kevin is a member of Wirral RSPB Group and has been combining birdwatching, acting and working for about fifty50 years. He is now retired and can happily concentrate on the two other, more enjoyable, activities.

In 2023 Kevin visited both Chile and the Falklands on two birding holidays. His talk explores both of these fascinating places through slides and film, highlighting the amazing scenery and the many species of birds that live there.

Thursday, 7 December 2023

This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 4 January 2024, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre

31 Hoyle Road

Hoylake

CH47 3AG

