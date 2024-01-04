4 Jan 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Chile & the Falklands
|Published: 21st December 2023 21:17
Chile & the Falklands - An illustrated presentation by Kevin Roberts
Kevin is a member of Wirral RSPB Group and has been combining birdwatching, acting and working for about fifty50 years. He is now retired and can happily concentrate on the two other, more enjoyable, activities.
In 2023 Kevin visited both Chile and the Falklands on two birding holidays. His talk explores both of these fascinating places through slides and film, highlighting the amazing scenery and the many species of birds that live there.
Thursday, 4 January 2024
This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 4 January 2024, at Hoylake Community Centre.
Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.
This is not a ticket event - please just come along.
Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.
Hoylake Community Centre
31 Hoyle Road
Hoylake
CH47 3AG
