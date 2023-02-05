  • Bookmark this page

5 Feb 2023 - Alex Michaelides In Conversation at The Neston Club

Published: 21st December 2023 22:37

An evening in conversation with Alex Michaelides

From the author of The Silent Patient and The Maidens comes a compelling closed community thriller, as a former movie star throws a select party on a private Greek island whilst a murderer lurks in the shadows. Let us introduce you to the The Fury.

Totally original and utterly compelling, with a voice all of its own, this is the outstanding new thriller from the no.1 internationally bestselling author of The Silent Patient.

 Alex Michaelides In Conversation at The Neston Club

Monday, 5 February 2024
Synopsis

There were seven of us in all, trapped on the island.

One of us was a murderer . . .'

On a small private Greek island, former movie star Lana Farrar - an old friend - invites a select group of us to stay.

It'll be hot, sunny, perfect. A chance to relax and reconnect - and maybe for a few hidden truths to come out.

Because nothing on this island is quite what it seems.

Not Lana. Not her guests.

Certainly not the murderer - furiously plotting their crime . . .

But who am I?

My name is Elliot Chase, and I'm going to tell you a story unlike any you've ever heard.

Gloriously atmospheric and utterly riveting, this is my favourite Alex Michaelides yet. Readers you are in for a treat! But then what else would you expect from the undisputed master of the twist? - Lucy Foley

Tickets from £20, including a copy of the book. Couples tickets may be purchased for £30, including one copy of the book.

The event starts at 7 pm, on Monday, 5 February 2024 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

