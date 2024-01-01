7 Feb 2023 - Coffee and Cake with Bestselling Author Freya North

Published: 1st January 2024 19:19

Join Freya North for coffee and cake at Linghams' café

There are limited spaces to enjoy Linghams' coffee and cake event with author Freya North. All tickets include a copy of the book, and your coffee and cake.

Freya's new book The Unfinished Business of Edie Browne, is described as a powerful love letter to youth, from the Sunday Times bestselling author of Little Wing.

Lucy Atkins has called it: "A gorgeous, heartfelt, atmospheric novel by a wonderful storyteller"

Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Freya North reaped praise for Little Wing from Graham Norton, who described the bestselling book, as: "A terrific family drama of secrets . . and so cleverly plotted". TV Presenter Fearne Cotton, said: "A completely compelling story of family secrets, courage and resilience". Furthermore, Erica James, described it as: "Immensely enjoyable .. . infused with empathy and a great sense of place".

Magazine Prima named Little Wing their book of the month, saying: "What a treat.This filled my heart with joy and occasionally my eyes with tears; it is beautiful".

Synopsis

When your present meets yor past, what do you take with you - and what do you leave behind? Eadie Browne is an odd child with unusual parents, living in a strange house neighbouring the local cemetery. Bullied at school - but protected by her two best friends Celeste and Josh, and her many imaginary friends lying six feet under next door - Eadie muddles her way through.

Arriving in Manchester as a student in the late 1980s, Eadie confronts a busy, gritty Victorian metropolis a far cry from the small Garden City she's left behind. Soon enough she experiences a novel freedom she never imagined and it's seductive. She can be who she wants to be, do as she pleases, and no one back home needs to know.

As Manchester embraces the dizzying, colourful euphoria of Rave counterculture, Eadie is swept along, blithely ignoring danger and reality. Until, one night, her past comes hurtling at her with ramifications which will continue into her adult life. Now, as the new Millennium beckons, Eadie is turning 30 with a marriage in tatters.

She must travel back to where she once lived for a funeral she can't quite comprehend. As she journeys from the North to the South, from the present to the past, Eadie contemplates all that was then - and all that is now - in this moving love letter to youth.

Tickets are £28 and include a copy of the book, and your coffee and cake. Online charges apply. Please advise of any allergies when booking.

REGISTER HERE Get there for 2 pm ready for the event to start at 2.30 pm, on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 at Linghams bookshop on Telegraph Road in Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

