28 Jan 2024 - Sunday Roast at The Neston Club

Published: 8th January 2024 18:24

Join us for a fabulous Chef's Choice Four-Course Sunday Roast with a Scottish twist!

Sunday Roasts at The Neston ClubImage clicks through to thenestonclub.co.uk website.

Sunday, 28 January 2024

A four-course chef's Sunday Roast will be made using all the most seasonal ingredients.

The next Chef's Choice Sunday Roast occurs on Sunday, 28 January. Tables are available at 12:30 pm or 3:30 pm.

For January we will have a wonderful Scottish-inspired menu to mark the celebration of Burns Night.

Call now to reserve your table on 0151 336 4199 or visit the club's website thenestonclub.co.uk.

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

