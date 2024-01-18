18 Jan 2024 - Experiences as a Magistrate in the Family Courts

Author: Rob Ward Published: 9th January 2024 21:57

The next meeting of Neston Civic Society will be a talk on Experiences as a Magistrate in the Family Courts, by David Clark, at 7.30 p.m. on January 18th in the URC Community Hall, Moorside Lane, Neston CH64 6UZ. Visitors are welcome. Free tea coffee and biscuits will be served.

David is a member of the Society. He was Neston's first Mayor, and a Town Councillor for many years. He was Chairman of the Trustees of Neston Community & Youth Centre for six years. David, says: "I will start with some facts and a couple of stories from Criminal Court before moving to Family Court. It will be interactive." We are hoping that members of the audience will voice their opinions and questions.

The attached photo shows committee members at Leahurst: (l to r) Janet Griffiths (Treasurer), Brenda Marple (Chairman), Rob Ward, Derek Hogg, Michelle Johnson.

In November, after the AGM, Tara Dumas, Strategic Waste Manager of Cheshire West & Chester Council, spoke about recycling. Tara lives in Neston, and has helped with many local problems. Among many helpful pieces of advice were these:

Glass and metal food containers and most plastic ones can be recycled kerbside, and are better rinsed but need not be washed thoroughly. Lids can be left on or off, but lids from glass containers should be separated.

Plastic film, such as carrier bags and many food wrappings, can be recycled at supermarkets, such as Sainsbury's in Neston.

Plant pots cannot be recycled, but can be returned to garden centres.

Blister packs from tablet medicines can be recycled at Superdrug shops that have a pharmacy. (One is in Parker Street, Liverpool.)

Clothes that are worn out can be sold as rags, and some charity shops, including Shop 4 Neston and Claire House shop in Neston are happy to take them.

In December Neston Civic Society were pleased to have a new person joining the committee, Derek Hogg, who has worked in local estate agents for many years. The committee is expected to co-opt Derek formally at its next meeting.

In January committee members, accompanied by architect Stephen Quicke, former committee member, went to Leahurst for a conducted tour with the Dean of the Veterinary School, Professor Paul Lunn. They were impressed with the advanced technology being used, and the research that often benefits humans as well as animals.

Leahurst includes two farms, which run commercially but benefit students too. As the number of students has increased to 200 per year, with two years based at Leahurst, there is a need for new buildings, which could include some student accommodation. Leahurst is in Green Belt, and parts of the site are regarded as sacrosanct, but much of the land is already built on. Some student accommodation would reduce the pressure on local housing. The committee will continue discussions with Professor Lunn. Although Leahurst is probably the biggest employer in the area, many Neston people know little about the work that goes on there.

