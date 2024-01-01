16 Mar 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Presents Rossini

Published: 16th January 2024 17:29

Petit Messe Solonelle with Soloists, Piano and Harmonium accompaniment

'Petite Messe Solennelle' is a sacred choral composition written by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini in 1863. Despite its title, it is not actually a small or modest work; rather, it is a grand and elaborate mass setting for chorus, soloists, and piano or harmonium accompaniment.

Rossini composed it later in his life, after retiring from writing operas, and it showcases his mastery of melody, counterpoint, and expressive harmonies. 'Petite Messe Solennelle' is a captivating blend of solemnity and playful energy, with moments of intense drama and heartfelt spirituality, making it a cherished piece in the choral repertoire.

Saturday, 16 March 2024

Birkenhead Choral Society Carol Concert will be held on Saturday, 16 March, from 7.30 pm, prompt.

Early Bird tickets are £12, and are available from BCS Members or online at TryBooking.com (click through on the link - 75p fee per ticket for online bookings). Under 19s and Students with ID are free. Tickets on the door cost £15.

St Saviour's Church

Bidston Road

Oxton

Wirral

CH43 2JZ

