  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

16 Mar 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Presents Rossini

Published: 16th January 2024 17:29

Petit Messe Solonelle with Soloists, Piano and Harmonium accompaniment

'Petite Messe Solennelle' is a sacred choral composition written by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini in 1863. Despite its title, it is not actually a small or modest work; rather, it is a grand and elaborate mass setting for chorus, soloists, and piano or harmonium accompaniment.

Rossini composed it later in his life, after retiring from writing operas, and it showcases his mastery of melody, counterpoint, and expressive harmonies. 'Petite Messe Solennelle' is a captivating blend of solemnity and playful energy, with moments of intense drama and heartfelt spirituality, making it a cherished piece in the choral repertoire.

Birkenhead Choral Society Presents Rossini

 

Saturday, 16 March 2024

Birkenhead Choral Society Carol Concert will be held on Saturday, 16 March, from 7.30 pm, prompt.

BOOK HERE

Early Bird tickets are £12, and are available from BCS Members or online at TryBooking.com (click through on the link - 75p fee per ticket for online bookings). Under 19s and Students with ID are free. Tickets on the door cost £15.

St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies