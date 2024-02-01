1 Feb 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Yellowstone

Published: 18th January 2024 18:21

Yellowstone - An illustrated presentation by Brian Anderson

Brian is a Wirral-based photographer, tutor and lecturer. Afflicted with wanderlust for more than thirty five years, he has visited over sixty nations and territories in Europe, Africa, Asia, Far East, South America, and further afield to the High Arctic and Antarctica, to capture landscape, wildlife and travel images.

At over 2.2 million acres, Yellowstone was the USA's and the world's first National Park, when established in 1872. This awesome place contains some of the world's biggest geysers and hot springs, magnificent landscapes, and mighty beasts, including bears, bison, elk and wolves.

Share Brian's stunning landscape and wildlife images from his 2013 trip to this simply staggering wilderness region.

Thursday, 1 February 2024 This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 1 February 2024, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre

31 Hoyle Road

Hoylake

CH47 3AG

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.